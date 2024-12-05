Entrepreneur criticized
Stefan Pierer: Many see red when it comes to the KTM boss
"It's not fair to chase Pierer through the village now," said Florian Beckermann from the interest group for investors in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, thus jumping to the side of the KTM boss, who has now been much criticized following his insolvency. On krone.at, too, the entrepreneur is causing a stir.
Debts in the billions, liabilities of 1.3 billion euros at banks and financial institutions alone, around 130,000 motorcycles in stock - the figures that became known when three KTM companies filed for insolvency cast a bad light on the Mattighofen-based company's management, which apparently made serious mistakes.
In the spotlight: owner Stefan Pierer. The entrepreneur divides people - some appreciate him for his pithy statements and the development of the motorcycle manufacturer, which he took over out of insolvency in 1991. Others see red when they hear his name.
On krone.at, too, the waters are running high. "I would describe Pierer's situation like this: Pride comes before a fall," writes one reader there. Another demands: "Pierer should be liable with all his private assets and all his foundations. Then he will have my respect again."
In an interview with "Krone", Florian Beckermann from the interest group for investors noted that it is "not fair to drive Pierer through the village now". Some Krone readers have a similar view: "The Pierer bashing is annoying. Companies are going bankrupt all around us. Maybe we should think about where the real cause lies."
But there is also a headwind: "You can criticize it. As long as things went well, he always had a big mouth and demanded and demanded."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.