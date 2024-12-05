Vorteilswelt
Entrepreneur criticized

Stefan Pierer: Many see red when it comes to the KTM boss

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 18:00

"It's not fair to chase Pierer through the village now," said Florian Beckermann from the interest group for investors in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, thus jumping to the side of the KTM boss, who has now been much criticized following his insolvency. On krone.at, too, the entrepreneur is causing a stir.

Debts in the billions, liabilities of 1.3 billion euros at banks and financial institutions alone, around 130,000 motorcycles in stock - the figures that became known when three KTM companies filed for insolvency cast a bad light on the Mattighofen-based company's management, which apparently made serious mistakes.

In the spotlight: owner Stefan Pierer. The entrepreneur divides people - some appreciate him for his pithy statements and the development of the motorcycle manufacturer, which he took over out of insolvency in 1991. Others see red when they hear his name.

On krone.at, too, the waters are running high. "I would describe Pierer's situation like this: Pride comes before a fall," writes one reader there. Another demands: "Pierer should be liable with all his private assets and all his foundations. Then he will have my respect again."

In an interview with "Krone", Florian Beckermann from the interest group for investors noted that it is "not fair to drive Pierer through the village now". Some Krone readers have a similar view: "The Pierer bashing is annoying. Companies are going bankrupt all around us. Maybe we should think about where the real cause lies."

But there is also a headwind: "You can criticize it. As long as things went well, he always had a big mouth and demanded and demanded."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
