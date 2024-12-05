Another one on trial
Andreas Ulmer trains with GAK for the first time
Thursday was the day: Andreas Ulmer trained with GAK for the first time. However, nothing has been finalized yet, it is primarily a matter of both parties getting to know each other. With an ex-Europa League kicker, another player is on trial in Weinzödl this week.
Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Weinzödl training center in the north of Graz. The GAK players trudge towards the artificial turf because the ground on the natural turf is still frozen. A familiar face immediately catches the eye - that of a 14-time Austrian champion. Andi Ulmer trained with the newly promoted team for the first time yesterday. Is the signing already a done deal?
No time pressure
"The fact that we're looking at him is nothing new. But we can't ignore his age," says sporting director Didi Elsneg, who doesn't want to put any pressure on himself regarding the 39-year-old. "That's why we've agreed that he'll have a look at it with us, because it should suit him. On the other hand, we have to make sure that he has the right level of fitness. That's why he's here this week. The first impressions are positive."
Another new face slipped into the red underwear on Thursday: Lion Schuster is training with GAK on trial this week. "He has an exciting profile and has already played for a top Austrian club," says Elsneg about the player from Sandhausen (German third division), who has already played for Rapid in the Champions League qualifiers, Europa League and Bundesliga. "With him, it's been a major injury issue so far. He has already impressed abroad. After a change of coach, he was sidelined. Now we want to watch him live."
