"Refund" fake

Tyrolean AK warns of many fake ÖGK emails

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 17:00

Many Tyroleans are currently receiving emails again, but they only appear to be sent on behalf of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). They state that a "refund from ÖGK is ready for you". But beware: the link leads to a fake page.

0 Kommentare

There you are asked to enter your account or credit card details. If you enter them there, they fall into the hands of fraudsters who have already defrauded many ÖGK policyholders of thousands of euros. The Consumer Protection Department of AK Tirol considers the current phishing e-mails to be particularly dangerous.

Zitat Icon

The weeks leading up to Christmas are particularly eventful and hectic for many, and there is often a lack of attention, so that people are more likely to click on something that they would have been better off not clicking on.

Die Tiroler AK

AK advises caution
"Firstly, because many ÖGK policyholders are actually waiting to be reimbursed for submitted medical bills and are therefore more susceptible to false messages about payment that may have been expected for some time. And secondly, the weeks leading up to Christmas are particularly eventful and hectic for many, and there is often a lack of attention to detail, meaning that people are more likely to click on something that they would have been better off not clicking on."

What's more, pressure is built up in the emails. For example, it is pointed out that the validity of the link sent is limited in time. In some cases, a "fast online payment" is also promised. All of this should make you suspicious.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
