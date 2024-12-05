Tyrolean AK warns of many fake ÖGK emails

AK advises caution

"Firstly, because many ÖGK policyholders are actually waiting to be reimbursed for submitted medical bills and are therefore more susceptible to false messages about payment that may have been expected for some time. And secondly, the weeks leading up to Christmas are particularly eventful and hectic for many, and there is often a lack of attention to detail, meaning that people are more likely to click on something that they would have been better off not clicking on."