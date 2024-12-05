Madness! Graz bans KAC fan paraphernalia

Comeback of Unterweger

For the time being, the KAC will travel to Vorarlberg on Thursday - where they will host the bottom team this Friday. Forward Nick Pastujov returns to his former club for the first time. "Of course it's special! But only the points count for me. Now the intensive period begins in which we want to work our way up the table - we belong in the top 6," says the crack player, who has scored a strong eight points from the last eight games. Thomas Hundertpfund, Johannes Bischofberger and Mathias From are missing through injury. On a positive note, defender Clemens Unterweger is back after suffering a concussion.