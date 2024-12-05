Vorteilswelt
In the ice hockey league

Madness! Graz bans KAC fan paraphernalia

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 18:13

Completely bizarre! In the domestic ICE Ice Hockey League, the duel between Graz and the KAC will take place next week on December 15. And the Styrians are banning the visiting fans from Klagenfurt from wearing jerseys, scarves and the like - at least in the seats in the neutral sector. Fan paraphernalia should even be handed in and deposited at the entrance.

Hospitality definitely looks different! Klagenfurt's away fans are always present in large numbers at KAC games in Graz - up to 1000 fans support the Red Jackets at every game. Apparently much to the annoyance of the Styrians. After the KAC's 4:0 win on November 22, the Graz management around neo-boss Herbert Jerich was apparently so displeased by the huge cheering in the arena - even in the neutral seating sectors - that they have now drawn some very strange consequences.

At the match between Graz and the KAC on Sunday, December 15, it is forbidden to wear Klagenfurt fan merchandise in the neutral seating sectors. An excerpt from the official order when purchasing tickets:

    • Supporters of our visiting teams only have access to the guest sector (standing room west stand).
    • Jerseys and fan articles of our guests are only allowed in their sector.
    • Guest fans with tickets in other sectors have the option of depositing their jerseys and fan merchandise at the entrance.
This Graz "dress code" is causing head shaking among the KAC fans. (Bild: ZVG)
This Graz "dress code" is causing head shaking among the KAC fans.
(Bild: ZVG)

Lack of understanding among KAC fans
Naturally, this does not go down well with the KAC fans. "This is incomprehensible! I can't tell anyone what to wear in an ice rink. Especially as there have never been any problems in Graz. Many fans have already called me about this in the last few days," emphasizes Hans Radl, chairman of the fan club "Stiege 19". "Where is this going to lead? Maybe you won't be allowed to cheer for goals in the neutral sector in future."

KAC forward Nick Pastujov challenges his former team Vorarlberg Pioneers on Friday. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
KAC forward Nick Pastujov challenges his former team Vorarlberg Pioneers on Friday.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Comeback of Unterweger
For the time being, the KAC will travel to Vorarlberg on Thursday - where they will host the bottom team this Friday. Forward Nick Pastujov returns to his former club for the first time. "Of course it's special! But only the points count for me. Now the intensive period begins in which we want to work our way up the table - we belong in the top 6," says the crack player, who has scored a strong eight points from the last eight games. Thomas Hundertpfund, Johannes Bischofberger and Mathias From are missing through injury. On a positive note, defender Clemens Unterweger is back after suffering a concussion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
