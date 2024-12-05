Lower Austria: Former ÖVP minister now running for NEOS

"27 hospitals are simply too many"

Regarding the current discussion about the closure of hospital sites in Lower Austria, the 62-year-old said: "It's not about closure, it's about transformation" in the direction of a "more modern structure". She cited primary care units and day clinics as examples. At those locations for which closure is recommended according to an expert paper, the case numbers required for quality would not be achieved. 27 hospitals are "simply too many", said the former head of the former NÖ Landeskliniken-Holding.