Breivik release: this is how the court ruled

Breivik, who now calls himself Fjotolf Hansen, killed a total of 77 people in the Oslo government district and among predominantly young people on the island of Utøya on July 22, 2011. In 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years' preventive detention with a minimum term of ten years - the highest sentence known to Norwegian jurisprudence at the time.

Since the minimum term expired, he has been allowed to apply to the court at regular intervals to see whether he can be released early. His first attempt failed at the beginning of 2022.