Where the Christmas party is only after Christmas

What's a few long weeks?

Nevertheless, the additional "footwork" is still there: "Today I have around 300 parcels that I have to deliver to 120 to 140 addresses in the city center. The parcels can weigh up to 30 kilos, and not every house has a lift," the delivery man points out. "My colleagues sometimes complain, but in light of current events, we're all happy to have a secure job - what's a few long weeks? And the overtime is well paid."