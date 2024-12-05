Peak season at Post
Where the Christmas party is only after Christmas
It is now peak season for Swiss Post and the parcel services. Around 25,000 more parcels per day than in the rest of the year are transported in December, and on peak days it can be significantly more. The "Krone" knows how the delivery staff cope with the massively increased workload.
The days are getting longer, the work more stressful, and we are doing several six-day weeks despite the seasonal increase," reports a Swiss Post parcel delivery driver who wishes to remain anonymous. "But even after Christmas, we can't take a deep breath, because that's when the vouchers are redeemed. Normal operations usually only return in January."
180 extra employees
In Upper Austria alone, 180 additional employees are on duty as "Christmas children" during Advent and beyond. Staffing levels are increased at the branches and opening hours are extended in order to cope with the rush: "Whereas we normally deliver 120,000 parcels a day, we expect an average of 155,000 items a day in December - five percent more than last year," says Post spokeswoman Veronika Rebentisch. On peak days, it could be significantly more.
Also equipped for double the volume
"It can happen that we have double the amount of parcels per person on some days," says Alexander Hirsch, deputy site manager of the 4040 Linz delivery base. "If someone is then absent due to illness or a car breaks down, things can get tight." In general, however, Austrian Post is well equipped for the enormous parcel volumes thanks to an intensive expansion of the parcel infrastructure and sorting capacity.
Of course, we also have a Christmas party - but only after Christmas, when normal operations have returned.
What's a few long weeks?
Nevertheless, the additional "footwork" is still there: "Today I have around 300 parcels that I have to deliver to 120 to 140 addresses in the city center. The parcels can weigh up to 30 kilos, and not every house has a lift," the delivery man points out. "My colleagues sometimes complain, but in light of current events, we're all happy to have a secure job - what's a few long weeks? And the overtime is well paid."
The real "Christmas children" celebrate later
Only when the peak season is over do the "Christkindln in Gelb" have a company Christmas party: "We've really earned it," smiles Hirsch.
