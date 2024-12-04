Kika/Leiner out: an era comes to an end in Graz

XXXLutz buys two Styrian stores

Last year, in the course of the first insolvency, four Styrian branches of Kika/Leiner were closed. What happened to them? Well, the former Kika location in Liezen and the Leiner branch in Judenburg have been taken over by furniture giant XXXLutz, as spokesman Thomas Saliger confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. What is to happen with the two properties is currently being evaluated.