Literature Festival
With fantasy from the Big Bang to vermin
Thomas Maurer, Toxische Pommes & Co.: The literature festival in Wiener Neustadt is bringing a varied program to the technical college in Wiener Neustadt until Sunday.
Reading is cinema in the mind, a source of knowledge and a favorite leisure activity - at least for all bookworms and passionate literature fans. They now get their money's worth in Wiener Neustadt. Whether at the Theater der Fantasie, on a discovery tour to the secrets of the Allzeit Getreuen, or on the trail of the universe.
Numerous highlights are on the program at the literature festival at the local university of applied sciences until Sunday. Today, from 7 p.m., the reading by author Toxische Pommes will be all about "Ein schönes Ausländerkind". Tomorrow, Friday, from 7 pm, "The Universe" awaits in a lecture by Florian Freistetter and Ruth Grützbauch.
Saturday is all about the family: at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., magician Gregory provides tricky entertainment, at 11 a.m. Stefan Karch presents his Theater of Fantasy. At 2 pm, Alexandra Gruber and Wolfgang Muhr invite you to the book presentation of their "City Secrets Wiener Neustadt" under the motto "Scandals & Furore, Catastrophes & Riots, Inventions & Crimes" - and at 3 pm, the Hadla Teufl'n will present traditional customs at the Krampus Run.
Crowning finale on Sunday
On Sunday, Thomas Maurer continues with "Maurer. Kafka. Komisch" at 11 a.m., Thomas Maurer explores the question: "Isn't it - also - funny when someone wakes up in the morning as a vermin and everyone, including him, pretends for as long as possible that nothing is wrong?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
