Trial in Feldkirch
Because of debts: Romanian woman terrorized ex-boyfriend
A 49-year-old woman living in the Bregenz area had stalked her ex-boyfriend for months. On Wednesday, she was sentenced for this at Feldkirch Regional Court.
The attractive woman in black makes no secret of the fact that she persistently stalked the victim for almost a year. Whether at work, in front of his home or in bars where the man frequented - nowhere did the ex-partner seem safe from her. According to the public prosecutor, the woman is also said to have threatened her victim once via WhatsApp: "If you don't come out of the apartment, I will claim to the police that I was beaten by you."
Because the ex did not respond to this or any other message, the Romanian woman pressed charges against him. During his interrogation as a defendant, he claimed in return that he had been persistently persecuted by the complainant. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the employee.
Remorse before the judge
During the trial, the woman justified her behavior as follows: "My ex owes me 60,000 euros because of his gambling addiction and the drug stories. Money that I gave him during our three-year relationship." Of course, it wasn't wise of her to settle the matter in this way. "But now I know the law and would never do something like that again, of course," she admits.
As the victim was absent from the trial due to illness and therefore could not be questioned, the defendant was only found guilty of persistent stalking. She was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 240 euros.
