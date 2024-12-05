Two languages are a piece of cake for every child

Kindergarten would be the key

And what does linguistics say about German before school? "Basically, using your first language at home in the family is a sensible thing to do. It also teaches social skills that go beyond vocabulary. And every child is perfectly capable of learning two languages solidly and well from an early age. Multilingualism is not a problem, but an extremely important resource," says Marie-Luise Pitzl-Hagin, Head of the Language Center at the Johannes Kepler University Linz. The expert also argues: "Expanding kindergarten places is certainly an effective way of ensuring that children come into contact with German at an earlier age."