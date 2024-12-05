German deficits, but
Two languages are a piece of cake for every child
Every fourth child in Upper Austria has problems with German when they start elementary school for the first time. Most of these children have a migrant background, but many of them were born in Austria. Experts know where the problems lie.
Almost a quarter of first-graders in Upper Austria are not yet able to fully follow lessons this year due to German deficits - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. And more than a third of these children with language difficulties are Austrians, so they haven't just moved here recently. So what are the reasons for the German problems when they start school?
Different language at home
A possible explanation is provided by impressions from the field. "Children suffer from their parents' difficult life situations, which has an impact on all school subjects," says Julia Pisarek. The 28-year-old was a teacher at a secondary school in Linz for two years as part of "Teach for Austria", before that she worked as a language assistant.
In my class, the children understood that we had to explain some things again.
Julia Pisarek (28), ehemalige Lehrerin
"The majority of my pupils were born and raised in Austria, but spoke a different language at home with their parents," says Pisarek. Although this is not the only reason for language difficulties, it does of course make a difference.
Kindergarten would be the key
And what does linguistics say about German before school? "Basically, using your first language at home in the family is a sensible thing to do. It also teaches social skills that go beyond vocabulary. And every child is perfectly capable of learning two languages solidly and well from an early age. Multilingualism is not a problem, but an extremely important resource," says Marie-Luise Pitzl-Hagin, Head of the Language Center at the Johannes Kepler University Linz. The expert also argues: "Expanding kindergarten places is certainly an effective way of ensuring that children come into contact with German at an earlier age."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.