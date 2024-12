Volunteer angels achieve great things in care homes

Diversion and warmth of heart

The active pensioner is not alone in her efforts to help the community in the care centers. More than 1,400 fellow countrymen and women - not only on today's Volunteer Day - work alongside the care staff to bring entertainment and warmth to the everyday lives of the residents. Their voluntary work ranges from reading aloud to handicrafts or games, from gardening to helping with meals. Volunteers are also indispensable when it comes to organizing excursions and events.