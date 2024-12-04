Pure relaxation
Weightless at 1795 meters
The combination of a dreamlike landscape at high altitude and an exceptional hotel with a fantastic wellness offer promises pure relaxation!
The Hochschober on the Turracher Höhe has a long tradition as a wellness hotel, has often been a trendsetter and is always a very good choice when it comes to relaxation and recreation. It is picturesquely situated directly on Lake Turrach. Hiking trails and ski slopes are right on the doorstep for all those who want to be active in the high alpine landscape. The three-lake circuit - Turracher See, Schwarzsee and Grünsee - is popular.
The altitude proves to be a great advantage, bringing fresh air and cooling in summer and guaranteed snow in winter. But - as a Hochschober fan, I have learned - it doesn't really matter what the weather is like up here, because the offerings at the family-run hotel are so extensive that you really are spoiled for choice.
THE BEST FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD
If you want, you can travel the whole world without having to go outside. India is represented by soothing Ayurveda treatments, the Orient can be experienced in the authentic hammam, and China is represented by the original Chinese tower, which is located directly on the mountain lake.
Here you can enjoy Chinese massages in the spirit of TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine). Or you can drink tea on the top floor. This is possible throughout the day, all the daily newspapers are available and nothing stands in the way of relaxing. Special ceremonies are also held several times a week. Nothing is stressful, the cell phone remains silent, as is the case in all public areas of the hotel. Those on vacation should be able to switch off
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION:www.turracherhoehe.at
OFFERS for the period: December 8 to December 22, 2024, January 4 to February 1, 2025, March 9 to April 12, 2025
- 3 nights with gourmet board and all Hochschober services, bookable from Monday to Friday
Two variants:
- Ski Special with ski pass and many extras from € 819 to € 966/person or
- Wellness Special with €100 voucher for spa treatments from €766 to €913/person
Hotel Hochschober 9565 Turracher Höhe 5, 04275/8213, www.hochschober.com
Of course, the spa menu also includes a Lomi Lomi Nui, the traditional full-body massage from Hawaii, as well as classic treatments.
CLEAR HEAD, CLEAR PATH: WEIGHTLESS IN THE WATER
Something really special, however, are Haki treatments, as "invented" by Harald Kitz 20 years ago. This holistic and innovative method has since won international awards and is only offered by selected spa hotels that have specially trained therapists like Tobias. The tailor-made concept for today's top-heavy people focuses on the shoulders, neck and head, relieving pressure in these areas.
There are four different types of treatment to choose from: stretch&relax, sacral, purna and flow. On the recommendation of hotel director Karin Leeb, I choose the method in the water. As I stand in the outdoor pool with Tobias, I'm a little unsure at first whether I've made the right choice. I quickly get over this phase; Tobias explains what's to come and I'm already lying, no, floating above the warm water. I close my eyes and try to get involved in the experience.
My long hair spreads out in the water, my shoulders, neck, entire spine and pelvis are stretched and rotated. Self-healing powers are activated. Deep relaxation is pre-programmed. It feels good, I try to push away all my worries, fears, problems, whatever, to think about nothing at all for once. I confess it's not easy for me, but in the end I'm more relaxed than I've been for a long time - and this state lasts for the next few days.
WHAT ELSE IS DIFFERENT
Why have I not been there for so long - almost ten years? Many things have remained the same, a constant that is good and appreciated by a high proportion of regular guests. Even after a long time, it feels like coming home. Everything is in the same place, just cleverly renovated. The Waldvilla (next to the children's villa) is new, however, and meets the need for exercise and guidance.
In this new building made of wood and glass with a magnificent view of the lake, you can do gymnastics, yoga and work out with the latest equipment. Jacqueline is available to answer guests' questions every day and also offers various courses, such as aqua fitness in the morning, back fitness, stretching or core training. Details can be found in the weekly or daily program and participation is included in the price. This offer reflects the trend towards "longevity", namely not only getting older but also staying healthy for longer. Guests consciously use their vacation to do something for themselves and their health.
While you can go on a global wellness journey at the Hochschober, the cuisine is more regional and sustainable - around 60 percent of the food comes from Carinthia or the neighboring provinces. Head chef Arnold Pucher focuses on vegetables, leaves out allergens and offers a variety of meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan menus every evening. Soup, salad and light meals are served at lunchtime. If you want, you can take advantage of the extensive breakfast buffet late (until 11 a.m.) and eat dinner early to keep to the interval fasting times. There are many little things that together make the Hochschober so special. The host family Leeb and Klein maximize what is good for you.
