Weightless at 1795 meters

In this new building made of wood and glass with a magnificent view of the lake, you can do gymnastics, yoga and work out with the latest equipment. Jacqueline is available to answer guests' questions every day and also offers various courses, such as aqua fitness in the morning, back fitness, stretching or core training. Details can be found in the weekly or daily program and participation is included in the price. This offer reflects the trend towards "longevity", namely not only getting older but also staying healthy for longer. Guests consciously use their vacation to do something for themselves and their health.