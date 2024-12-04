Signa: Several luxury properties about to be sold

The marketing process for the Upper West high-rise building on Breitscheidplatz (Berlin-Charlottenburg) between Kurfürstendamm and the zoo was reportedly launched at the beginning of June. In September, offers were submitted and bidder discussions took place. They are now in the home straight: Further negotiations have now taken place "with the granting of exclusivity for a limited period of time". The contract is expected to be signed "in the course of December".