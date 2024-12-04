Court of Auditors warns
Abuses in the rehabilitation of accident victims
State Court of Auditors identifies shortcomings in the rehabilitation of accident victims. State wants to expand services and is taking tips from other federal states.
Many older people want to live in their own homes for as long as possible. But sometimes an accident thwarts this plan. After operations, transitional care should ensure that it is possible to return home again. However, according to the State Court of Audit (LRH), the care does not do this justice.
"Transitional care is a sensible and necessary measure in nursing care," emphasizes LRH Director Günter Bauer. "However, there is currently a lack of focus on the actual goal of rehabilitating patients within a certain period of time." One reason for this is that the long-term care homes in which such patients are currently accommodated lack appropriate therapy services.
There is currently a lack of focus on the actual goal of rehabilitating the patient within a certain period of time. Without appropriate remobilization, the risk of rehospitalization or admission to a long-term care facility increases.
Günter Bauer, Direktor des Kärntner Landesrechnungshofes
Special facilities required
"The LRH therefore recommends a reorganization of transitional care and the implementation of facilities specifically specialized in transitional care. Therapeutic treatments and remobilization measures should be carried out in such facilities," says Bauer. This model is already being used successfully in Vienna and Styria.
In its statement on the LRH report, the state agrees with these recommendations and intends to implement them. To this end, contact has already been made with Styria.
