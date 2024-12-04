Schillerpark “new”: Was this actually planned?

Looking back: "An investor can wish for a lot, but that doesn't automatically become reality!" These were the words of Markus Hein, then City Councillor for Planning in Linz, in response to the first ambitious plans for the Schillerpark site in 2019. At the time, the plans included a large hotel, apartments, office space and a shopping mall - including an underground car park with a whopping 1,030 parking spaces. However, Hein immediately put a stop to the ambitious parking garage plans and also ensured that the urban planning commission drew up clear guidelines for the development of the site.