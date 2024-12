First title chance gone! Neuer apologizes

In the Sky interview after the game, Neuer was hugely disappointed. "I saw him run in. He made such a cross and then ran steeply into the top. I wanted to resolve the situation going forward. I didn't touch the ball and he was standing there. I didn't create an active situation. But because I didn't touch the ball, the referee decided to blow his whistle and give me a red card," explained the keeper. "I've already apologized to one or two people on the pitch."