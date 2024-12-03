Bitter disappointment
0:1 against Poland! Austria misses out on the 2025 World Cup
The dream of a third consecutive European Championship appearance has been dashed and Austria's women's national soccer team will only be able to watch the 2025 finals in Switzerland as spectators!
After reaching the semi-finals in 2017 and the quarter-finals in 2022, the decisive play-off round of qualifying against Poland was the end of the line. As in Gdansk, Ewa Pajor and Co. won 1:0 against the Austrian team in Vienna's Generali Arena on Tuesday and secured their first European Championship ticket with a 2:0 win.
In front of just 3,200 spectators at Austria's home stadium in Vienna, Lilli Purtscheller in particular had the chance to decide the game, but missed four opportunities. At the other end, however, the Polish side, who were by no means just defensive-minded, were also strong and scored in stoppage time through Pajor (94'). Natalia Padilla had scored in the first leg. They gained impressive revenge for the two 3-1 defeats against Austria in the group stage of the European Championship qualifiers.
ÖFB starting eleven unchanged
As expected, team boss Irene Fuhrmann did not change her starting eleven compared to the first leg. The opening minutes belonged to the home side, who came close to a dream start. However, Purtscheller failed to hit the ball properly after a Dunst cross (3rd). The best chance before the break, however, quickly fell to the Poles, who were not just defensive-minded: Pajor set up Padilla in a combination, whose shot was saved by Manuela Zinsberger with a strong foot save. Ewelina Kamczyk's follow-up shot landed in the far post (7').
This unsettled the ÖFB squad. Suddenly, numerous mistakes crept in again, but they were not punished. In the 28th minute, there was almost a copy of the 3rd minute: Purtscheller again failed to finish properly after a Dunst cross. At the other end, there was not much missing from a Pajor shot (34'). The following phase up to the break clearly belonged to the hosts, who piled on the pressure. Verena Hanshaw shot over, Eileen Campbell failed to beat Poland goalkeeper Kinga Szemik before Emilia Szymczak was able to clear for a corner (42') - and Purtscheller failed to score again (43').
Dunst out injured
Immediately afterwards, Julia Hickelsberger-Füller was substituted for Barbara Dunst, who had injured her right knee. After the restart, Campbell (46) and Poland's Martyna Wiankowska (49) missed good opportunities. The game then lulled along for a while before the Austrians clearly took command after just over an hour and pinned their opponents back in their own half.
Purtscheller shot over after a fine individual move (66') - before it was over for her. Viktoria Pinther came on for her in the 77th minute and Laura Feiersinger replaced Marie Höbinger in an attempt to revitalize the attack. However, there were no more top opportunities despite a period of pressure. In the end, only the vociferous Polish fans were allowed to cheer, including Pajor's game-winning goal from a counter-attack. The world No. 32 eliminated the world No. 17.
The result:
Austria - Poland 0:1 (0:0)
Vienna, Generali Arena, 3200 spectators, referee Projkovska (MKD)
Goal: 0:1 (94') Pajor
Yellow cards Austria: Purtscheller, Schasching
First leg: 0:1 - Poland qualified for Euro 2025 in Switzerland with an aggregate score of 2:0
Austria: Zinsberger - Schasching (72. Wienroither), Georgieva, Kirchberger, Hanshaw - Zadrazil, Puntigam - Purtscheller (77. Pinther), Höbinger (77. Feiersinger), Dunst (44. Hickelsberger-Füller) - Campbell
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.