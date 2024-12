Simon Eder in 13th place in Kontiolahti

Eder top at the shooting range

Eder once again showed his class at the shooting range, sinking all 20 shots, ultimately missing the top ten by 5.5 seconds. Felix Leitner was the second best ÖSV athlete in 40th place (+3:44.9) after three misses at the last shooting. David Komatz finished 45th (+4:04.8/2 misses), Fredrik Mühlbacher was 62nd (+4:39.9/2), Patrick Jakob 83rd (+6:09.3/4).