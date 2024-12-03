Kunsthaus Graz
A program on three pillars in four dimensions
At the Kunsthaus Graz, the team led by Director Andreja Hribernik is setting out to follow an idea rather than thinking in terms of a sequence of exhibitions. In 2025, the three pillars of "Sustainable Design, Opening and Sharing" will explore how power is dealt with.
First things first: 2024 was a successful year for the Kunsthaus. 75,000 visitors were counted, and 10,000 people immersed themselves in the content in over 700 educational formats. And the leading team around Andreja Hribernik was able to set the course for the new mission statement, which is all about sustainable design, opening up and sharing.
The current exhibition "Poetics of Power", for example, already refers to the 2025 annual program and shows how power is dealt with in exciting and multi-layered works. It will continue in this vein.
The first exhibition, "Freeing the Voices", which opens on February 27, takes up the theme and leads from oppression to empowerment to radical hope. This exhibition is curated by Zdenka Badovinac and the renowned Slovenian curator has placed a work by Marina Abramović at the beginning of her show.
Radical hope in dark times
Radical hope, on the other hand, is the aim of "Unseen Futures to Come. Fall", curated by Andreja Hribernik, will convey radical hope from September 17. In it, fall and winter symbolize a time when our certainties and convictions crumble. However, as with the seasons, spring follows again. The exhibition is based on the ideas of the Italian philosopher Federico Campagna, who is creating a library for the Kunsthaus that corresponds to this concept and will enter into a dialog with the works of art on display.
The exhibition "Circulations" (from November 13), which is dedicated by Katia Huemer and Alexandra Trost to the Italian artist Rosella Biscotti, also proves that the Kunsthaus thinks, researches and designs sustainably. She has created an expansive, immersive installation made of steel pipes that represent the circulation of power and capital, but also ideas.
From June 26, a solo exhibition will show the multi-layered work of Milica Tomić, who is increasingly working in a collective and exploring political and social nuances.
Art to look at, but also to participate in
Famakan Magassa, who currently lives as an artist in exile on the Schloßberg in Graz, will be realizing a humorous, participatory project at the Needle from 26. 12. 2024 to 5. 1. 2025. Maruša Sagadin, on the other hand, will be creating a seating sculpture on the Kunsthaus forecourt from March, which will also make people smile. And of course there is once again the cooperation with the Diagonale, this time featuring works by Simona Obholzer.
New is not only the KunsthausCommunity, which offers many benefits for a membership fee of 20 euros a year, but also the corporate identity. The corporate identity is based on the logo from 2003 and adds time to the three dimensions of space, resulting in a slightly skewed K.
