A program on three pillars in four dimensions

Radical hope in dark times

Radical hope, on the other hand, is the aim of "Unseen Futures to Come. Fall", curated by Andreja Hribernik, will convey radical hope from September 17. In it, fall and winter symbolize a time when our certainties and convictions crumble. However, as with the seasons, spring follows again. The exhibition is based on the ideas of the Italian philosopher Federico Campagna, who is creating a library for the Kunsthaus that corresponds to this concept and will enter into a dialog with the works of art on display.