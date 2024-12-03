Vorteilswelt
New party hit

Singer Lisa Miko: With a lot of rhythm in her blood

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 11:00

Lisa Miko makes a confident start with her single "Wer's glaubt". The young singer remains close to home and focuses on down-to-earth dialect in her rousing party hit.

Lisa "Miko" Mikolaschek has been working as an elementary teacher at the kindergarten in Wiesfleck since the fall. "In my free time, I like to play the piano or go for a walk with my beloved Shih Tzu dog 'Mylo'," says the 22-year-old. Musically, she is once again fully committed to her solo career. Lisa has developed artistically, but the singer doesn't want to turn her back on pop and dialect. "I'm too connected to Austrian culture and my homeland for that," she says: "I now combine dialect with danceable EDM beats that spread a good mood."

"Dialect dance" as a new impulse in the music scene
The result is a genre that has never existed in this form before: "dialect dance", Lisa Miko calls it. It gives her songs a very personal touch. The 22-year-old is currently dancing her way into the hearts of fans with her new single "Wer's glaubt". The fresh style is characterized by rousing rhythms. The message is about the self-confident appearance of a young woman who does not let the doubts of others deter her from her own path. The energetic song is intended as a party hit to encourage people of all generations to dance along. The producer is Lukas Lach with his recording studio in Rotenturm.

On stage from an early age
Lisa is no longer a newcomer. She laid the foundations for her stage career at a young age during her highly acclaimed performance alongside Arabella Kiesbauer, the presenter of the Kiddy Contest, which the Burgenland native won in 2013 with her song "Der Gitterbettprinz".

Lisa won the Kiddy Contest in 2013.
Lisa won the Kiddy Contest in 2013.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Repro Franz Weber)

After that, Lisa was in the spotlight with the Edlseern, the Original Zillertalern, the Junge Paldauern, the Stoakoglern, Udo Wenders, Hannah, Melissa Naschenweng and many other well-known artists. This year's highlights included shows with Andy Borg and Ross Antony. "2025 will continue with a swing," she says with a smile.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
