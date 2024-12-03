Singer Lisa Miko: With a lot of rhythm in her blood

"Dialect dance" as a new impulse in the music scene

The result is a genre that has never existed in this form before: "dialect dance", Lisa Miko calls it. It gives her songs a very personal touch. The 22-year-old is currently dancing her way into the hearts of fans with her new single "Wer's glaubt". The fresh style is characterized by rousing rhythms. The message is about the self-confident appearance of a young woman who does not let the doubts of others deter her from her own path. The energetic song is intended as a party hit to encourage people of all generations to dance along. The producer is Lukas Lach with his recording studio in Rotenturm.