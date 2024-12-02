Win jump time
JUMP DOME – Anyone can jump!
The Christmas season is just around the corner and the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt offers the perfect indoor experience to enjoy fun and action even in cooler temperatures! Win your jump time now for exciting and active hours here on krone.at!
Whether it's snowing, storming or raining outside, fun and action for all ages awaits you at the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt - Austria's largest trampoline park. With over 5000 m², numerous attractions and the exciting Ninja Warrior course, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt offers the perfect opportunity to keep moving during the Christmas vacations. So come and experience unforgettable moments in the heart of Carinthia, at Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt.
On a total area of 5,000 m², young and young-at-heart jumping enthusiasts can let off steam 365 days a year. The JUMP DOME offers the perfect leisure activity for anyone who loves fun, adrenaline kicks and exercise. As demand is very high on bad weather days, during vacations and at weekends, we recommend booking your jump time directly on the JUMP DOME website.
Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time!
The JUMP DOME Klagenfurt is organizing an exciting competition to ensure fun and action during the Christmas vacations. Take part now and win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each. Look forward to hours of fun and adrenaline in the warmth! Take the chance of an unforgettable day at the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt during the Christmas vacations and secure your indoor adventure now!
The perfect gift idea: JUMP DOME gift boxes!
Make Christmas unforgettable with our exclusive JUMP DOME gift boxes! Each box is filled with vouchers for unforgettable jumping time and stylish JUMP DOME merch - a gift that gives fun, action and memories. Whether for friends, family or colleagues, our gift boxes are the ideal surprise under the Christmas tree. Choose between the Essential Box with practical highlights or the VIP Box full of additional extras - for even more excitement.
During the Christmas vacations, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt opens its doors daily from 9 am to 8 pm to offer you an extraordinary experience on your days off. Whether it's trampolining, the Ninja Warrior course or the giant airbag - there's something for everyone at the JUMP DOME! Enjoy the Christmas vacations with friends and family and experience active, fun-filled hours.
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt
- How to get there:
Easy to reach from all directions. Centrally located in Klagenfurt on Feldkirchner Straße with 120 FREE parking spaces for JUMP DOME customers!
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt, Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
- Reservation options:
Online: www.jumpdome.at
E-mail: klagenfurt@jumpdome.at
Phone: +43 (0) 463 304040
On site: simply drop by during opening hours
- Opening hours:
365 days a year, open all day! Christmas vacations daily from 9:00-20:00
- Prices and tickets:
Single tickets, family discounts and group offers can be found at www.jumpdome.at .
- Online store:
Give the gift of shared experiences and creative presents from the comfort of your own home! Discover the JUMP DOME store now
- JUMP DOME on social media:
Get exclusive insights and the latest updates! Follow us on our social media channels and discover the world of JUMP DOME
Simply book your jump time ONLINE here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.