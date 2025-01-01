How old crafts also fascinate young people

Several mainstays have been established. These include barrels for Austrian winegrowers from 500 to 15,000 liters and wine barrels for export throughout Europe. Small 225-liter barrique barrels for distillates are also produced. What is becoming more and more popular: Breathing new life into old barrels. The barrels are made as good as new by planing them out. "You can double and often even triple the lifespan this way," says the boss, who is also enthusiastic about the idea of sustainability.