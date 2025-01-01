Apprenticeship as a cooper
How old crafts also fascinate young people
Cooperage is an apprenticeship that has become very rare. Only a few companies still train apprentices. The "Krone" spoke to one of the rare graduates of this apprenticeship. What is so special about this old master craft?
The teachings of the old masters combined with skilled craftsmanship and updated with the latest knowledge: traditional know-how, such as that of the cooper, is rare nowadays. Nevertheless, it is not threatened with extinction in Lower Austria in 2025. Only a few companies are still training apprentices in this very rare profession.
One of them is Emil Reiter from Theiß near Gedersdorf in the district of Krems. He completed his final apprenticeship examination at the regional vocational school in Pöchlarn and was named the best of seven cooper apprentices. As a journeyman's piece, he had to make a 150-liter barrel from oak wood in eight hours.
TV documentary leads to dream job
Why did the 18-year-old choose this rare profession? "I had already tried out a few different professions at secondary school. I knew that I wanted to do something with wood, but at the time it didn't really fit anywhere," explains today's top apprentice. Then Reiter saw a documentary on television, which also featured Gerhard Benninger's barrel and vat factory in Grafenwörth. His interest was piqued.
Fascinating work with wood
After several trial days, Emil and the boss agreed. "It was a great atmosphere and I was very well received. I particularly admired how you can bend a hard wooden board to such an extent that it can be turned into a barrel. You also work with exceptionally good quality wood," the fresh-faced apprentice reveals his fascination with his profession to Krone readers.
Production for export
Gerhard Benninger, whose family can already look back on 120 years of company history, is also proud of his model apprentice. Five skilled workers work in his company - there are only three other coopers in the whole of Lower Austria.
Several mainstays have been established. These include barrels for Austrian winegrowers from 500 to 15,000 liters and wine barrels for export throughout Europe. Small 225-liter barrique barrels for distillates are also produced. What is becoming more and more popular: Breathing new life into old barrels. The barrels are made as good as new by planing them out. "You can double and often even triple the lifespan this way," says the boss, who is also enthusiastic about the idea of sustainability.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.