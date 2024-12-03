Trump threatens Hamas hostage-takers with “hell”

Grew up in the US, then joined Israel's military

Neutra was an armored platoon commander at the time of the attack. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has now declared that the soldier "died on October 7 in a heroic battle near Nir Oz". The young man had grown up in the USA and had then "decided to come to Israel and join the Israeli armed forces to defend our people", according to Israel's President Isaac Herzog, who had met the victim's family several times.