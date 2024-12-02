Hezbollah and Israel fire at each other

White House: "Do not overestimate"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "tough response" to the "violation of the ceasefire" by Hezbollah (see video above). The White House has warned against overestimating ceasefire violations between Israel and Hezbollah. "When you have a ceasefire, of course there are violations," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. However, the fighting had been largely halted as a result and the ceasefire should not collapse.