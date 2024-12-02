"Meant as a warning"
Hezbollah and Israel fire at each other
Lebanese Hezbollah has fired at Israel again for the first time since the ceasefire began. According to the Israeli army, the projectiles hit open ground. It was a "warning to Israel", said Hezbollah.
Its army had itself "repeatedly violated the ceasefire". The target of the attack was the Har Dov area directly on the border with Lebanon. According to the Israeli military, there were no casualties.
In fact, the Israeli army has attacked several targets in Lebanon despite the ceasefire. In this case too, violations by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah were cited. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, one person on a motorcycle was killed in these airstrikes.
Member of state security killed?
In addition, a member of Lebanese state security is said to have been killed in a drone attack. This is a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement that came into force last week, Lebanese State Security announced.
The Israeli army said it had attacked several military vehicles that had been active in the area of a Hezbollah rocket workshop. Terrorist infrastructure was also attacked. Reports that a Lebanese soldier had been injured were still being investigated.
White House: "Do not overestimate"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "tough response" to the "violation of the ceasefire" by Hezbollah (see video above). The White House has warned against overestimating ceasefire violations between Israel and Hezbollah. "When you have a ceasefire, of course there are violations," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. However, the fighting had been largely halted as a result and the ceasefire should not collapse.
The agreement, which was brokered by the US and French governments, provides, among other things, for Israeli troops to gradually leave Lebanon within 60 days. Hezbollah is to withdraw and the Lebanese army is to take control instead.
