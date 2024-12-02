Stable unemployment figures in Carinthia

Focus on young people

The trend of previous months is continuing among the central target groups of the AMS. "The decrease in the number of long-term unemployed and the slight increase in the number of over 50-year-olds is still encouraging," explains the head of the AMS, while also warning: "Unemployment among young people has increased again at 16.4 percent." For this reason, young people up to the age of 19 who have no more than a compulsory qualification will be the focus of the AMS's integration efforts in future.