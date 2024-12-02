Despite the economic crisis
Stable unemployment figures in Carinthia
Compared to November last year, there has been a decline in long-term unemployment and a sharp rise in youth unemployment. Nevertheless, the overall increase is limited. At the same time, there are significantly fewer job vacancies.
With around 4.3 percent more unemployed compared to November of the previous year, Carinthia is well below the Austrian average of 10.4 percent. "And this is despite the weak economy," emphasizes Peter Wedenig, Managing Director of AMS Carinthia. "The number of people in employment remains high at 220,000."
Positive developments too
In some sectors, the situation is even showing a slight recovery. "Unemployment figures in the construction sector have fallen by 2.9 percent, in unskilled trades by one percent and in wood by 2.6 percent," explains Wedenig. "The trend in the Spittal an der Drau district is also positive, with a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the previous year."
Significantly fewer vacancies
The head of the AMS is concerned about the situation regarding job vacancies. The ongoing economic crisis has clearly left its mark here - but the problem of the shortage of skilled workers naturally remains. "Especially in the economically sensitive leasing sector, the decline of almost 1000 vacancies is massive. This corresponds to around 80 percent of the total decline," says Wedenig. Overall, almost a fifth fewer jobs are currently being advertised. Most job vacancies are in metal and electrical professions.
Focus on young people
The trend of previous months is continuing among the central target groups of the AMS. "The decrease in the number of long-term unemployed and the slight increase in the number of over 50-year-olds is still encouraging," explains the head of the AMS, while also warning: "Unemployment among young people has increased again at 16.4 percent." For this reason, young people up to the age of 19 who have no more than a compulsory qualification will be the focus of the AMS's integration efforts in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
