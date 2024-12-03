Why there are 24 lights on the traditional wreath

Handmade wreath handed over to the editorial team

The visit to the "Kärntner Krone" editorial office in Klagenfurt has already become a tradition. Every year, a team from the Diakonie training nursery Pro Ausblick, where people with disabilities are supported on their way into working life, stops by to hand over such a pretty wreath. Körner: "Six young people are currently being trained in this workshop to prepare them for their future job in a nursery." The Advent wreath - made from fir branches and thujas, which are also known as the tree of life - was presented by Tobias and Leon. "It takes us two hours to complete a wreath like this." The Krone team is delighted and thankful!