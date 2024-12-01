Social Democrats narrowly ahead, right-wing strong

The reform party USR and the Liberals (PNL) each won 15.5 percent of the votes cast. The small party SOS, led by far-right MEP Diana Sosoaca, appears to have cleared the five percent parliamentary hurdle with 5.5 percent. The minor party POT of the ultra-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who emerged victorious from the first round of the presidential election, also seems to have made it into parliament. The Union of Hungarians (UDMR) is likely to come close to the five percent mark, but in this case the final result should provide clarity.