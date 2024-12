Two dead and considerable damage in Greece

Rescue services on high alert

The civil protection authorities had previously issued a warning for the north-east of Greece as well as the center and the capital region around Athens. It warned of torrential rain and the storm "Bora". The Greek weather service warned of heavy snowfall. The authorities urged the inhabitants of Rhodes to stay at home. Traffic was suspended on the vacation island. The emergency services were put on "high alert". Emergency services from the capital Athens were sent to Rhodes and Lemnos to provide support.