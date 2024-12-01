Botox drama!
Meghan Trainor: “I can’t smile anymore!”
US pop star Meghan Trainor (30) has admitted it: she's overdone it with the beauty procedures! The singer of hits such as "Made You Look" chatted openly about her failed Botox session in her podcast "Workin' On It", but wants "new boobies" next.
"I've had too much Botox and I need help," Meghan confessed in the podcast. "My face hurts when I want to smile - even when I try."
"Someone told me it would finally give me a nice upper lip," Meghan says. "And I thought, 'Cool, I'll try that! But spoiler: It wasn't cool. It was wrong. It was totally wrong."
However, the Botox catastrophe mainly took place on her forehead. "I wanted to smooth it out a bit here and there, but the result? Now it looks like I'll never be surprised again," she joked. But that's not all: a so-called lip flip - a procedure that makes the upper lip look fuller - also went very wrong.
Botox fail instead of Hollywood smile
The highlight of the Botox fail? "I can't smile properly anymore," said Meghan and proved it right in front of the camera: a cramped, barely visible smile that looks more like a visit to the dentist than a pop star. "That's the biggest smile I can manage," she explained, half amused, half frustrated.
Nevertheless, she also wants to go under the knife soon and have her "mommy boobies" upgraded. After her pregnancies, she only has "saggy bags" and has had enough of trying to shape them with uncomfortable bras.
