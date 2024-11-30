Civil servant election: FCG close to ÖVP defends absolute majority

Lower Austria's governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) was delighted that the Christian Trade Unionists were able to achieve more than 66% in her state. SPÖ state leader Sven Hergovich in turn emphasized that the FSG had been able to gain more than two percentage points. In Upper Austria, the FCG was pleased to be the only federal state to have even increased its absolute score to 63%.