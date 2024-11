NHL: Marco Rossi leads comeback win

Assist from Kasper

The Detroit Red Wings, with Marco Kasper assisting on a goal, lost 4-5 to the New Jersey Devils. Detroit got out to a quick 2-0 lead thanks to Vladimir Tarasenko (4th/PP) and Lucas Raymond off an assist from Kasper (10th), but the Devils equalized with two power play goals from Dougie Hamilton (17th) and Timo Meier (18th). After Tyler Motte (22) restored the lead, Nico Hischier (32), Stefan Noesen (37) and Jack Hughes (44) turned the game around.