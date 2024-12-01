Schmidt KTM

We spoke to Iris Schmidt, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Public Employment Service, which is preparing for a sharp increase in unemployment registrations.

"Krone": The insolvency filing by motorcycle manufacturer KTM is like an earthquake in the Braunau region. Of the more than 3600 employees at the affected companies, 500 will have to leave by the end of the year. How is the AMS dealing with this?

IrisSchmidt: It is not yet clear what dimension this will actually have, how many people will ultimately be made redundant, because it will not be clear for another 90 days whether the restructuring plan will be approved. The fact is that many suppliers are affected by this situation and don't know what will happen next. They have invoices to pay for deliveries that they have ordered for KTM. We don't know whether there will be additional layoffs, even if they are temporary.