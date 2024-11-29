Rosenkranz wants to continue going to the Academics’ Ball

IKG does not want to "compromise"

Rosenkranz's involvement in Libertas is also a reason why Muzicant continues to reject him as chairman of the bodies of the National Fund, the Cemetery Fund and the Wiesenthal Prize Committee, as he explained in an open letter. Libertas had been one of the first fraternities to introduce an "Aryan paragraph" and had later - like numerous other Austrian fraternities - refused to take the path of denazification, unlike the German fraternities. Once again, Muzicant also criticized Rosenkranz for describing Nazis as "high achievers" in a Libertas anthology. "We have decided to help build a new, a different Austria that clearly and unambiguously distances itself from National Socialist ideas," said the IKG President. "Therefore, there can be no compromise for us on this issue."