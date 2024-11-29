Vorteilswelt
"You have to live with it"

Rosenkranz wants to continue going to the Academics’ Ball

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 22:35

National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ), who has been Chairman of the National Fund for Victims of National Socialism since his election, wants to continue attending the controversial Academics' Ball in his new role.

Rosenkranz, who is a member of the German nationalist fraternity Libertas, gave the opening speech at this year's Akademikerball and has repeatedly attended as a guest in the past. In addition to liberal celebrities and fraternity members, right-wing politicians from all over Europe also dance at the ball in the Vienna Hofburg. For many years, the ball has therefore been accompanied by left-wing counter-demonstrations.

He will continue to attend the ball, Rosenkranz emphasized in an interview with the "Kleine Zeitung" (Saturday edition). Meanwhile, IKG President Ariel Muzicant announced in an open letter that he still does not want to accept Rosenkranz as Chairman of the National Fund, among others.

Archive picture from 2023: Ball organizer Udo Guggenbichler, Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz (Bild: APA/FOTO SULZER)
Archive picture from 2023: Ball organizer Udo Guggenbichler, Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp and FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz
(Bild: APA/FOTO SULZER)

IKG does not want to "compromise"
Rosenkranz's involvement in Libertas is also a reason why Muzicant continues to reject him as chairman of the bodies of the National Fund, the Cemetery Fund and the Wiesenthal Prize Committee, as he explained in an open letter. Libertas had been one of the first fraternities to introduce an "Aryan paragraph" and had later - like numerous other Austrian fraternities - refused to take the path of denazification, unlike the German fraternities. Once again, Muzicant also criticized Rosenkranz for describing Nazis as "high achievers" in a Libertas anthology. "We have decided to help build a new, a different Austria that clearly and unambiguously distances itself from National Socialist ideas," said the IKG President. "Therefore, there can be no compromise for us on this issue."

Leaving Libertas is out of the question
"You have to live with that," said Rosenkranz, commenting on the "certain aversion" of the IKG due to his affiliation with Libertas. He has also received a lot of encouragement from the community. "I am convinced that we will find a way for the religious community not to see me as a disruption." Leaving Libertas in order to improve the climate with the IKG would "never in a million years" be an option for him. "This community has been with me through thick and thin and I am a loyal person."

Rosenkranz also wants to continue taking part in demonstrations. "I don't have to bend over backwards and sit in the back room as a governess." He criticized the prohibition of two demonstrations announced for Saturday on the Vienna Ring against the formation of a government without the participation of the FPÖ. The police had feared traffic chaos and obstructions for businesses on the first Saturday of Christmas shopping. As a lawyer, fundamental rights and freedoms are important to him, which is why he urgently advises the organizers to go to the Constitutional Court. "This must not be allowed to happen in Austria."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

