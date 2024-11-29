ÖFB women suffer setback in European Championship campaign

The hosts only came close to taking the lead once more. Unsurprisingly, again through a counter-attack. Nadia Krezyman finished too weakly (31'). The hoped-for ÖFB improvement after the break, as had been the case in Slovenia, did not materialize this time. Poland were dangerous on the counter-attack and thus secured victory. Pajor won a running duel with Georgieva and unselfishly fed Padilla, who was somewhat fortunate to finish on the slide. Georgieva was unable to save for goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger. Pajor should have added to her tally but failed to hit the bar.