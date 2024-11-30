Pankl in Kapfenberg: short stop for transmission plant

Slump for "normal" cars, records for sports cars

The pure automotive sector is weakening. However, the market for luxury sports cars and Formula 1 is on course for records. "The engine component plant in Bruck and the aerospace plant in Kapfenberg, which only opened last year, are working at full capacity," says Plasser. In Köflach near Krenhof, a new press for titanium alloys has been purchased to meet these needs and employees are being transferred internally.