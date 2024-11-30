Old masters shine in new splendor

Paul Szimak can look back on an excellent year in 2024: The Müllendorf native was runner-up in the World Photography Championship in spring, is one of the 45 best fine art photographers in Europe according to the jury and one of the top 3 digital artists in Austria. The 52-year-old has now received a special honor: he was awarded the title of Fine Art Photographer of the Year for his work "L'Agonie de Gaia". The award is regarded as the Oscar of the photography world and has been presented by the IPA International Photography Awards in Los Angeles for 21 years. Szimak's portrait laughed from the cover of a US trade magazine. "That's extraordinary for an Austrian photographer. And even more so for a Burgenland photographer," he says.