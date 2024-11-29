“This is hard-earned money”

Marco Tittler (ÖVP), the new state councillor responsible for tourism, also has words of praise: "The figures underline the fact that Vorarlberg has increasingly established itself as a popular travel destination in summer too." The transformation of Vorarlberg from a purely winter destination to a year-round holiday region has been the aim of the industry for years. The plan seems to be working, with arrivals up slightly compared to the same period last year.