Auctioned bull to sire 6000 calves

"Glocki" under the hammer

But with a noble purpose. Because the proud showpiece bull "Glocki" - still a youngster at one year old, but strong and apparently quite potent - will ensure the survival of the dying breed of Pinzgauer. "We are doing everything we can to ensure the survival of this beautiful breed of cattle, of which there are only 6000 individuals left worldwide," say Rewe boss Marcel Haraszti and "Ja! Natürlich" boss Andreas Steidl.