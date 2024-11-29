Eerie series
The tenth bank robbery took place on the exact anniversary
After the armed robbery of a savings bank branch on Thursday in Kufstein, Tyrol, there is still no trace of the perpetrator. Investigators from the LKA are still hoping for useful information from the public. This was the tenth bank robbery within a year in Tyrol and thus the continuation of a sinister series.
Shortly before 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, a masked perpetrator armed with a pistol marched into the Sparkasse branch in Kufstein. The criminal threatened the employees with a handgun and demanded cash in English.
Alarm search was unsuccessful
The perpetrator then ran out of the bank and fled on foot. A manhunt was launched. The police helicopter also circled over the fortress town in the Tyrolean lowlands. All measures were unsuccessful. The gunman was able to go into hiding.
The perpetrator is still on the run. We are still hoping for useful information from the public.
Chefermittlerin Larissa Gossner zur „Krone“
Investigations continued at full speed on Friday. "However, the perpetrator is still on the run," explained chief investigator Larissa Gossner from the Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation in response to an inquiry from "Krone". In order to track down the bank robber, they are still hoping for useful tips or suspicious perceptions from the public.
Description of the perpetrator
- At the time of the crime, the perpetrator was wearing light-colored jeans, a light-colored hooded sweater with white lettering ("California"), white shoes, dark gloves and a dark mask.
- The unknown bank robber was armed with a black pistol.
- He has a slim build and is about 1.70 to 1.80 meters tall.
- He spoke English during the robbery.
For further information, please contact the Tyrolean Criminal Police Office on 059 133/70 3333.
Tenth bank robbery on the "anniversary"
The eerie series of bank robberies continued in Tyrol. It began on November 28, 2023 in Kufstein - exactly one year ago and in the same town where the latest robbery took place. Back then, a Volksbank was affected. The recently robbed savings bank was also the scene of an armed robbery in January.
Several suspects identified
In addition to the banks in Kufstein, financial institutions in Innsbruck have also been affected in the past twelve months. Several suspects have now been arrested. For example, a duo arrested at the beginning of July after a bank robbery in Innsbruck is also suspected of being responsible for two further robberies at bank branches in the provincial capital in March and April, according to the public prosecutor's office.
A coup at the beginning of September, when an initially unknown perpetrator robbed a "cashless" bank on Innsbruck's Mitterweg, was a curiosity. At the end of October, a Russian was identified as the suspect.
