People in these cities have few cars

Across Austria, residents in Vienna-Margareten had the fewest cars (260 per 1,000). In Vienna, there were also four other districts with fewer than 300 cars per 1,000 inhabitants in 2023. Vienna was followed by Innsbruck (437 per 1000 people), Graz (470), Linz (502) and the city of Salzburg (511). People in Bregenz (540) and in the Vorarlberg districts of Dornbirn (524) and Bludenz (547) also had a below-average number of cars. The average car motorization rate in the previous year was 566.