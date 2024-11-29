Timetable delayed
Güssing “Aktivpark” will not go into operation until 2026
Costs for extensive refurbishment of the sports hotel increase from the original 6 to 22 million euros
The "Aktivpark" in Güssing should actually have opened this year. Instead, the construction site of the building complex, which the state acquired from the Viennese real estate company WSF for 3.5 million euros in spring 2023, is still a hive of activity. The original schedule to carry out the general refurbishment and conversion in a four-phase concept had to be shelved.
The Aktivpark offers enormous potential for sports tourism. However, the aim is also to attract regional clubs to the site.
Landesrat Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ)
The reason for this was massive water damage discovered in the basement in the summer of the previous year, which posed major challenges for Landesimmobiliengesellschaft Burgenland (LIB). With new plans, the renovation - the building will be completely gutted - is now set to get off to a flying start, announced Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner (SPÖ).
Hotel with 30 rooms
Instead of being carried out in four phases, the renovation of the 30-room sports hotel and its facilities will now be completed in one construction phase. "This change in schedule also means that the Aktivpark will not open until the end of 2026," announced the provincial councillor.
Sports tourism center of southern Burgenland
The costs for the renovation would amount to around 22 million euros. Originally, the province had announced that it would invest six million euros in the renovation. The tender for a general planner is currently underway. Despite the change in schedule, the future direction will not change. "The Aktivpark should establish itself as a sports tourism center in southern Burgenland and become the first port of call for school sports weeks and soccer camps," says Anton Beretzki, Managing Director of Sport Burgenland GmbH.
Talks between the municipality and the state about the hall
It is still unclear whether the state will also buy the adjoining multi-purpose hall from the municipality. If the head of the town Vinzenz Knor (SPÖ) has his way, the best solution would be for everything to be in one hand.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.