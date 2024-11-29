Güssing “Aktivpark” will not go into operation until 2026

Sports tourism center of southern Burgenland

The costs for the renovation would amount to around 22 million euros. Originally, the province had announced that it would invest six million euros in the renovation. The tender for a general planner is currently underway. Despite the change in schedule, the future direction will not change. "The Aktivpark should establish itself as a sports tourism center in southern Burgenland and become the first port of call for school sports weeks and soccer camps," says Anton Beretzki, Managing Director of Sport Burgenland GmbH.