Experts surprised
UV radiation increased sharply in Central Europe
UV radiation increased unexpectedly sharply in parts of Central Europe over the past decades. Even experts are surprised by this rapid increase - they had assumed that it would only have increased moderately.
Between 1997 and 2022, UV radiation in the region around the German city of Dortmund rose by well over ten percent, according to the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BFS). In the Brussels area in Belgium, radiation even increased by almost 20 percent over the same period, the scientists found.
Fewer clouds, more solar radiation
The study was published in the specialist journal "Photochemical & Photobiological Sciences". According to the researchers, the significant increase is primarily due to the decrease in cloud cover in Central Europe. "This change, which may also be caused by climate change, leads to more hours of sunshine. And thus to more time in which the sun's UV radiation can reach the earth," it said in the press release.
Scientists surprised
For the study, the scientists analyzed UV data from a measuring station in Dortmund. They then compared the values with a UV measuring station near Brussels, which is located at the same latitude.
The authors of the study were surprised by the results, according to the press release. They had assumed that the radiation had increased only moderately at most since the end of the 1990s.
Dangers of UV radiation
"The results show that personal exposure to UV radiation can increase for the population in Germany," explained the FSO. This shows how important it is to develop additional measures to counteract the increasing UV exposure in Europe.
Excessive UV radiation can cause diseases such as skin cancer. The more intensively and frequently the skin is exposed to UV rays, the higher the risk of skin cancer.
Sun cream, long clothing and shady places are important protection, especially in summer. According to the FSO, UV radiation can neither be seen nor felt. It is there even when the sun is not shining.
Intensity depends on various factors
According to the data, the intensity and risk of UV radiation depends on many factors - such as the position of the sun, latitude, altitude above sea level, cloud cover and the ozone layer. The ozone layer is like a natural UV shield. If the ozone concentration is lower, the proportion of UV radiation increases. Some substances released by humans through industry, traffic and agriculture increase ozone depletion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
