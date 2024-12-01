Dog owners take note
What is changing with the new Upper Austrian Dog Ownership Act
Due to the amendment to the Upper Austrian Dog Ownership Act, dog owners must now observe special regulations depending on their dog.
Keeping large dogs
The new Upper Austrian Dog Keeping Act 2024 now differentiates between large and small dogs according to the 40/20 rule. A dog is considered large if it has a withers height of at least 40 cm or a weight of at least 20 kg when fully grown. The determination is made during a visit to the vet.
As a result, all dog owners who register a large dog with the municipality from December 1, 2024 onwards must, in addition to the general requirements at the time of registration, also complete an everyday suitability test (ATP) with their dog within a certain period of time. The aim of this additional test is to ensure that the human-animal team works well in everyday situations.
Dogs of special breeds
For bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, American pit bull terriers and Tosa Inu and their crossbreeds, the obligation to pass an everyday fitness test (ATP) as well as a leash and muzzle requirement in public areas will apply from the entry into force of the Upper Austrian Dogs and Dogs Act 2024. This applies regardless of the size and weight of the dog. If it is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of these special breeds, the dog owner must submit an expert opinion.
These dog breeds may only be kept and managed by persons who have reached the age of 16, who have undergone specialist training and who are reliable within the meaning of the Oö. HHG 2024.
Extended obligations for conspicuous dogs
A dog is considered conspicuous if, based on certain facts, it can be assumed that it poses an increased risk to humans and other animals. The Upper Austrian Dog Keeping Act 2024 stipulates that a dog is considered conspicuous if
- the suitability for everyday use test has not been passed in due time, or
- the dog shows aggressive behavior without having been attacked or provoked itself and thus poses a threat to humans or animals. Examples of this could be threatening jumping at (e.g. people) or chasing (e.g. animals), or
- the doghas injured a person or repeatedly or seriously injured an animal without having been attacked itself.
You can find more information online here: sichermithund.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
