What is changing with the new Upper Austrian Dog Ownership Act

Dogs of special breeds

For bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, American pit bull terriers and Tosa Inu and their crossbreeds, the obligation to pass an everyday fitness test (ATP) as well as a leash and muzzle requirement in public areas will apply from the entry into force of the Upper Austrian Dogs and Dogs Act 2024. This applies regardless of the size and weight of the dog. If it is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of these special breeds, the dog owner must submit an expert opinion.