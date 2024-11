Animal abuser shot at “tiger” Hind leg amputated

Bone was smashed

It wasn't until late at night that she heard a pitiful meowing. When she looked, she saw "Tiger", who was obviously badly injured. An examination by vet Klaus Fischl in Königsdorf brought sad certainty: someone had shot the furry friend. The bone of the left hind leg was completely shattered. "We had to amputate the hind leg, otherwise the cat would have died," says the vet. The operation took an hour. The projectile, which was still lodged between the legs, was also removed.