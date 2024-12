Animals say thank you – “Robby”

But "Robby", who came to the shelter as an emaciated foundling, found a true angel in the Styrian Manuela St. The animal lover, who lives on a farm with her dog "Hope", cats and chickens, could not forget the sad face of the dog-opa and brought the faithful soul to her. "Every time he wags, it makes me very happy, he will stay with me forever now," promises the dog lover, to whom we also say "thank you"!