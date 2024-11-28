Police personnel: “Facts instead of fake news”

Overtime check

SPÖ mayors from the district of Neusiedl am See also described more than 212,000 hours of overtime as "far too much": "That's 139 hours more per police officer per year." According to the Ministry of the Interior, overtime is unavoidable in 24/7 organizations, but in the police force it is seen by many as "welcome extra income": "Many officers therefore also voluntarily take on overtime from others."