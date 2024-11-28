After sales growth, the Group now cuts 450 jobs

Costs and bureaucracy are the main problems

Representatives of the business community are sounding the same note. Both Kari Ochsner, President of the Federation of Austrian Industry in Lower Austria, and Helmut Schwarzl, Head of Division at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKNÖ), see high energy and personnel costs as the main problem affecting industry in this country. The "overwhelming bureaucracy" is also making life increasingly difficult for domestic companies. And the past has shown that once production sites and jobs have been lost, it is difficult - and in most cases impossible - to get them back.