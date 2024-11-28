RB in crisis
Criticism of Rose grows: now Leipzig’s boss is speaking out
Coach Marco Rose is under close scrutiny from RB Leipzig's management following the recent negative series in the German Bundesliga and the Champions League. "Of course we also know that we urgently need a sense of achievement and need to turn things around. At RB, we subordinate everything to success," said managing director Marcel Schäfer in an interview with "Kicker".
However, he is also "convinced of the coaching team around Marco, convinced of the squad".
One point from five games
Nevertheless, after a promising start to the season, the Saxons recently picked up just one point from five competitive matches. That is "simply a far cry from our expectations, we don't need to dwell on it," said Schäfer. The bitter 4:3 defeat in the league at Hoffenheim, now coached by Christan Ilzer, was followed by a 1:0 defeat at Inter Milan on Tuesday, the fifth defeat in the fifth attempt in the "premier class". "I thought we were sharper this time and yet it wasn't enough to take anything home. We'll stick together and get through this phase, I'm very sure of that," said Rose.
Duel with Hasenhüttl
In the league, VfL Wolfsburg, coached by Ralph Hasenhüttl, await the third-placed team at home on Saturday (3.30pm). "First and foremost, I expect everyone in the stadium to feel from the very first minute that we are giving everything to win this game. The fans have supported us really well recently and we should give them something in return," said Schäfer. "Above all, we should get three points again to stay at the top of the Bundesliga." The gap to leaders Bayern Munich is currently eight points.
