IKUNA Nature Resort
Forest elf Leni and a world of magical lights
The IKUNA Nature Resort, a place for adventure, nature experiences and relaxation, becomes a sparkling magical world in the run-up to Christmas. 180,000 lights, a magical story and special attractions make a visit an unforgettable experience for the whole family.
One step through the brightly lit, life-size book and I am already immersed in the magical world of lights at the IKUNA Nature Resort in Natternbach, Upper Austria. And into the story of Leni the wood elf, who loves to make wishes come true. Her magic was stolen by the Winter King.
180,000 points of light illuminate the resort
It sparkles and shines everywhere, 180,000 LED light points illuminate the one-kilometer-long path of lights on the 200,000 square meter area of the adventure park. Owner Albert Schmidbauer came up with the idea during a trip to the USA, where he visited an Austrian-German Christmas market illuminated by countless lights.
It continues on, you come to a sea of lights, until you see Leni and the Winter King. Will she regain her magic powers? You can read excerpts from the forest elf's adventure on panels or via a QR code on your cell phone. The entire story is available as a book.
The magical, fascinating scenery leads me on to a highlight: the wishing tree. There, children can "pick" a piece of paper, write down a wish and throw it into a box. One or two of them will even come true. Under a "tent" of lights on the Celtic tree circle, visitors can enjoy an Advent market with live music every weekend until Christmas. The square is located on a small hill in the park, where a special atmosphere prevails.
A magical and inspiring place
There's punch, pofesen and other delicacies. Handicrafts and regional products such as Natternbach honey are also on offer at the stalls. On certain days, carving is done with children, and a farrier will also be a guest.
Off to the dinosaurs and pirates
Recharge your batteries and continue to Tyrannosaurus Rex & Co. in the illuminated Dinopark and to the Pirate Coast in the Enchantment of Lights. You can warm up and indulge in culinary delights in the bistro or the Miraculix Inn. In the latter you will also find the 1000 square meter indoor play world - for climbing, sliding and romping around.
Further information
Arrival: individually by car or publicly by bus 690 via Grieskirchen or Neukirchen to Natternbach town center
Ticket promotion: 33% discount on a family day ticket (29.90 euros instead of 44.90 euros) for online purchases until 1.12.2024 with the code "Krone", redeemable until 23.2.2025.
Overnight stay offer: -30% on a booking until 1.12.2024 for a stay until 23.2.2025 from 2 nights incl. half board in a tipi suite or a starry sky chalet. Online code: "Krone". Not valid for package deals.
Further information, opening hours of the World of Lights and online bookings at: ikuna.at
A visit to the magical World of Lights can also be ideally combined with a stay in one of the 23 beautiful tipi suites, at the campsite or in one of the ten starry sky chalets at IKUNA. You can look directly into the stars from your bed.
If you want to get even more exercise in the fresh air, you can do so on the ice skating rink or with curling. Until Christmas, one euro per visitor will be donated to the SOS Children's Village in Altmünster. The magical world of lights gives visitors a piece of magic and inspiration and not only makes children's eyes light up, but mine too.
